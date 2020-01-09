Triple H Is Open To CM Punk and AJ Lee Returning To WWE

In an interview with Metro, Triple H said that he is open to CM Punk and AJ Lee returning to WWE if either were interested in coming back. Here are highlights:

On CM Punk and AJ Lee returning to WWE: “If it was right for them, for the company, for everyone involved, then absolutely [I’d like to see them return]. I don’t think that’s ever been a factor, of somebody saying, ‘This person should be here, or that person should be here.’ ‘Incredible talent are always incredible talent – but there’s so much more to the business than just being a talented performer. In a perfect world? Yeah, sure. Again, you’ve heard Vince echo that sentiment so many times of the years, ‘Never say never!'”

On winding down his in-ring career: “Sometimes I look at the talent and I think, oh man, if I was 25 and could step in the ring with them – but then the reality quickly comes back to me. ‘You’re not 25 and you can’t do that!’ The business evolves, and in some ways I look at it from a story telling standpoint. That’s what we’re sort of teaching them, and that comes from experience. But the physicality of it and the things that a lot of talent are able to do, I couldn’t do that anyway! There are a lot of talent that I look back on my career and think, if I was in my prime, I’d be all over pitching ideas to do something with this talent. But the reality is, you’re not young anymore. It all moves on and it’s a young man’s business, and hopefully that always continues.”