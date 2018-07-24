WWE News: Triple H Is Proud of The WWE Women & Evolution PPV, Note on Nikki Cross Working main Roster Live Events, Daniel Bryan Breaks Down Seeing His Daughter Watch Him Wrestle

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the women’s PPV announcement from last night’s WWE Raw…

Last night, I was so incredibly proud as a performer, an executive, a husband, & a father to watch @StephMcMahon announce #WWEEvolution.

The women of @WWE are international sensations, worldwide attractions!

No need to steal this one, they are THE SHOW! pic.twitter.com/AG8Y3w908d — Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2018

– Nikki Cross appeared on last night’s WWE Raw during the opening segment of the show because she was tagging with Asuka & Naomi over the weekend on Smackdown live events. Cross has been working live events to fill the void while Charlotte has been off.

– Here is a Total Bellas, featuring Daniel Bryan breaking down after seeing his daughter watch him wrestle…