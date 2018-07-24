Quantcast

 

WWE News: Triple H Is Proud of The WWE Women & Evolution PPV, Note on Nikki Cross Working main Roster Live Events, Daniel Bryan Breaks Down Seeing His Daughter Watch Him Wrestle

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Triple H WWE

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the women’s PPV announcement from last night’s WWE Raw…

– Nikki Cross appeared on last night’s WWE Raw during the opening segment of the show because she was tagging with Asuka & Naomi over the weekend on Smackdown live events. Cross has been working live events to fill the void while Charlotte has been off.

– Here is a Total Bellas, featuring Daniel Bryan breaking down after seeing his daughter watch him wrestle…

