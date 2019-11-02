wrestling / News
Triple H Issues a Warning to Raw and Smackdown on Behalf of NXT (Video)
November 1, 2019 | Posted by
– At the end of Friday night’s Smackdown, Triple H laid down threw down the gauntlet for Survivor Series on behalf of NXT. WWE posted video of The Game’s promo following Adam Cole’s defeat of Daniel Bryan in tonight’s main event, which you can check out below.
NXT will be participating in the Survivor Series alongside the main roster brands for the first time, and Smackdown featured a host of NXT stars beating Smackdown talent. Adam Cole, Baszler, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and more were present on the show.
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Joey Mercury Accuses ROH GM of Unsafe Environment & Mistreating Talent After Exiting Company
- Bruce Prichard on Why WWE Wasn’t Able to Do More With Raven, Why The Character Worked in ECW
- Jim Ross Recalls Road Dogg Being ‘The Real Double J,’ Why He Became a Bigger WWE Star Than Jeff Jarrett
- Seth Rollins On His Twitter Feud With Will Ospreay, Saying Kenny Omega Is In the ‘Minor Leagues’