Triple H Issues a Warning to Raw and Smackdown on Behalf of NXT (Video)

– At the end of Friday night’s Smackdown, Triple H laid down threw down the gauntlet for Survivor Series on behalf of NXT. WWE posted video of The Game’s promo following Adam Cole’s defeat of Daniel Bryan in tonight’s main event, which you can check out below.

NXT will be participating in the Survivor Series alongside the main roster brands for the first time, and Smackdown featured a host of NXT stars beating Smackdown talent. Adam Cole, Baszler, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and more were present on the show.