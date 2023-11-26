Triple H On Why Jade Cargill Hasn’t Made Full WWE Debut Yet

Jade Cargill has yet to make her full-time debut for WWE despite several cameos, and Triple H touched on why following Survivor Series. Cargill has made cameos on Raw, Smackdown and NXT but has yet to truly begin her run on WWE TV, and The Game was asked about it in the post-Survivor Series press conference. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Cargill not having made her debut yet: “I have no less belief in her now than I did then [when she signed with WWE. It’s interesting when she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land. But where the development was, I wanna make sure that no matter what is thrown at Jade Cargill, she’s ready, and at no fault of her own, I think that she was limited in that.”

On teasing Cargill across WWE TV: “We exposed her, we made her be seen. People are understanding, and they’re waiting, and they’re excited for her to come. And when she does, it’s going to be massive.”