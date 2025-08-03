WWE Notes: Triple H Embraces Jelly Roll, Stacks Praises Jelly Roll, McIntyre Praises Logan Paul

– Triple H tweeted the following video of him embracing Jelly Roll after WWE Summerslam: “Never underestimate where determination will take you… @JellyRoll615 went on a fitness journey, got healthy and tonight competed in a @WWE ring next to @RandyOrton at #SummerSlam.

Proud doesn’t even begin to describe it.

RESPECT!”

– Stacks, who trained Jelly Roll in NXT, tweeted the following after the show:

“I’ve been at the PC for 3.5 years. I’ve seen plenty of D1 ATHLETES take a couple of bumps and give up in a few weeks because they can’t handle it. The training. The grind. BROKE them.

Jelly Roll, BROKE his finger day 1 of training and he taped that finger up and was punching me in the face with it the next day. We pushed him hard. Expecting more from him everyday and he delivered. He smiled and sang through every minute of training and then grabbed the broom and swept the ring.

I’ve watched him commit every ounce of energy he had to this #SummerSlam match tonight. He may not consider himself an athlete, but he’s got that Mamba Mentality. He worked his ass off for this. Tonight, @JellyRoll615 is a @WWE Superstar and he’s gonna put on a show for the whole world.”

