Triple H Praises John Cena’s WWE SummerSlam Performance, Says Cody Rhodes Is Following Cena’s Mindset

Triple H had a lot of praise for John Cena after his performance at WWE SummerSlam while also commenting on Cody Rhodes’ win. The WWE CCO spoke about the main event and more after the show in the post-show event, and you can see highlights below:

On Cena’s performance: “I told John at the beginning of this, he earned the right to do all this the way he wanted to do it. And he is. And I think that’s an incredible thing. When you’ve been on a journey that long as a performer, you get that. You know, when you’ve done it for that long, when you’ve been in the slot that you’ve been in that long, you’ve earned that right. Everything he’s done for this business, everything he’s done for fans for years. On his way out, the ride he wants to take them on, he’s earned that right. And tonight, I thought he put on one of the best performances of his career. And to do that where he’s at in life is extremely, extremely difficult. I know the schedule he’s on right now, and it is beyond anyone’s comprehension of what he is doing. So my appreciation for it is even greater. But I thought he knocked it out of the park tonight.”

On Cody Rhodes: “It’s all the stuff that people don’t see. Well, actually they see it, but don’t necessarily acknowledge because it’s — they just see in their purview is the show itself. You know, Raw, Smackdown, PLEs. But it;s the day-to-day, he’s on a grind. He is doing what John Cena did. There are certain places that people go where they get to that top level where sometimes they want to back off the workload. Other guys want to increase the workload. Cody is of the mindset that John Cena is where he is like, ‘Give me everything. I will do every single thing you want me to, I won’t say no to anything.’

“He has a lot of other things going on, but he’s of the commitment level that he will do anything, and he will do what is right every single time for business. He follows the John Cena model. So for me, from a different point of view from just a fan, watching them tonight. I consider John the greatest of all time for a lot of different reasons, not just as a performer. Cody is following that model. And it’s like watching the greatest of all time facing a guy who was on his way to being the greatest of all time. And that’s something special.”

