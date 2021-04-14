wrestling / News

Triple H & John Morrison React to Franky Monet’s NXT Debut

April 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Franky Monet NXT

Franky Monet has arrived in NXT, and her debut drew reactions from Triple H and John Morrison. As noted last night, the former Taya Valkyrie made her official debut on this week’s NXT and confronted Raquel Gonzalez. Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon to comment on her arrival, writing:

“In a division filled with the best talent from all around the world, you have to stand out and last night on #WWENXT, #FrankyMonet did just that. #WWEraLOCA”

John Morrison, Monet’s husband, also commented to praise Money’s arrival, writing:

“I still can’t smiling!!! What a great debut & great episode of @WWENXT!! … @The_Prince_P can’t stop smiling either #WoofYeah!!! Congratulations @TheTayaValkyrie!!!!!!”

