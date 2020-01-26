Triple H Congratulates Jordan Devlin, Praises Cruiserweight Title Match

In a post on Twitter, Triple H praised the NXT cruiserweight title match at Worlds Collide and congratulated new champion Jordan Devlin. Devlin defeated Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, Angel Garza and Travis Banks to become the new champion, his first title in WWE.

He wrote: “Four of the most incredible athletes from Ireland, New Zealand, Mexico, and the US competing for their brands, themselves, and this title. Congratulations to the NEW Cruiserweight Champion, the Ace of his division, @Jordan_Devlin1. #WorldsCollide @NXTUK @WWENXT.”