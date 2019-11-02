Triple H Reportedly ‘Key Driver’ for Smackdown This Week, Vince McMahon Still Ran the Show

– The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer commented on last night’s Smackdown via Twitter and stated that Triple H was the “key driver” for last night’s show. However, this was still said to be a Vince McMahon-run show, and he still had final approval over everything. You can check out Meltzer’s tweets on last night’s broadcast below.

Per Meltzer, while Triple H came up with the “strategy” on how to handle this week’s show, other than the first opening segment for the show, Vince still had final say over Smackdown. Additionally, Adam Cole beating Daniel Bryan clean in the main event was McMahon’s call. Meltzer later added that Vince McMahon is still running everything after a user asked about Smackdown Executive Director Bruce Prichard running Smackdown. Meltzer noted, “Vince runs everything.”

