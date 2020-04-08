Triple H Is Looking at the Long Game in NXT’s Ratings Battle, Hypes Killer Kross’ NXT Arrival

Triple H discussed the NXT ratings battle with AEW, Killer Kross’ arrival in NXT and more in a new interview with Sports Illustrated. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano match: “This week is the culmination of the Ciampa-Gargano rivalry. That will be spectacular, I guarantee it.”

On the NXT women’s division: “These women are going to be dominating the business for a long time to come. There is such depth, and we’re creating new talent. That bodes well for women in the sport. The deeper that bench is, the more we’ll see young girls who want to do this when they grow up. Ten years from now, there will be women saying that Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai and Xia Li inspired them. That’s really exciting to think about.”

On NXT being beat by AEW in the ratings: “I’m a believer in the long-term game. You create the right product, and over time, people will find it. I think back to Monday nights years ago, and it looks different now, but there were periods of time when WWE was putting on much better shows and the content was much better, but we were still getting beat. We were not winning ‘the war,’ but we stayed true to who we were. If it’s a flash and it’s exciting at first but you can’t maintain it, then it loses that pizzazz. It’s long-term duration, for me, that’s how you win. I’ve been saying it since the beginning—I’m not concerned about those numbers week-to-week. It’s about trying to put out the best show you can every week.”

On Killer Kross’ arrival in NXT: “The first time you see him, you know right away that he’s something special. It’s been a long path for him to get where he is. He is a unique talent that combines what he does in the ring with his charisma and his intelligence. I’m excited for him to be here.”