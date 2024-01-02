wrestling / News
Triple H To Make ‘Major Announcement’ On WWE Preview Special
January 1, 2024 | Posted by
Triple H is set to make a big announcement on the WWE preview special set to air on Thursday. WWE announced on this week’s Raw that the WWE creative head would make a “major announcement’ on the show, while CM Punk will also appear.
The preview special is set to air on Thursday on Peacock at 8 PM ET/PT.
