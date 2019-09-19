Triple H Makes Appearance After NXT Went Off the Air

– Triple H made an appearance after NXT went off the air tonight. According to PWInsider, the fighting that closed the show broke up and everyone went to the back, followed by The Game coming out:

Triple H came out and played to the crowd. He cut a promo promising that NXT will continue to deliver every week for the fans and said that this was the product the fans wanted and the fans created. He then went into the crowd to pose for a photo with the fans. He declared, “We are NXT.”