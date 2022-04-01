Triple H Makes Surprise Appearance At WWE Talent Meeting Last Night Plus More Notes

Fightful Select reports that WWE held a talent meeting last night and Triple H made a surprise appearance to talk to everyone.

John Laurinaitis began the meeting by noting there was a guest, and it was Triple H. Most of the talent hadn’t seen him since August. It was reportedly “an emotional scene” with many happy to see him. He talked about his health issues and introduced his “friend of over ten years”, WWE President Nick Khan.

Khan gave business updates to the talent, and sad that talent will now make more money and profit participation on top of their Superstar contracts for revenue from third-party platforms. That includes Cameo, autograph signings and scripted/unscripted programming.

The word from at least a half dozen wrestlers was that it was a “great” and “unanimously positive” meeting. One said it was a “great way” to start the weekend.