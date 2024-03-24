Triple H Has Meek Mill Covered for WrestleMania 40

– Philadelphia native Meek Mill is excited about WrestleMania 40 next month, as he noted on Instagram earlier today. He wrote, “WRESTLEMANIA COMING TO PHILLY!!!! @tripleh my sons want to come see live i think ima bring them!!! #wrestlemania” This of course drew the attention of WWE’s Chief Creative Officer, Triple H, who responded to Mill’s post. He shared on his Instagram Stories, “I got you, Meek Mill. It’s your city, and WWE is just coming to have some fun. Clear your schedule…”

You can view an image of Triple H’s Instagram story and Mill’s initial Instagram post below. WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.