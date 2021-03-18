Triple H Missed Last Night’s NXT Taping, Note On Others Who Weren’t On TV

As previously reported, there were changes made to last night’s episode of NXT due to a believed COVID-19 outbreak. It’s believed that some of the Performance Center talent either tested positive or were told to quarantine following a mandatory meeting with trainees.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Triple H was not at last night’s NXT taping, nor was he at RAW this past Monday. This doesn’t mean anything other than he missed the taping, however. It was also stressed that just because people missed the taping doesn’t mean they tested positive, and simply may have been in contact with someone who was.

It was then noted that the following wresters, who had been heavily featured or promoted, were not at last night’s show: Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae (a clip of them at home was played), Timothy Thatcher, Alexander Wolfe, Pete Dunne, Cameron Grimes, Leon Ruff and Isaiah Scott. It was also noted that while the Grizzled Young Veterans had a promo, it was likely taped in a different location from the PC.