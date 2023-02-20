Triple H Says Montez Ford Is a ‘Star’ Following Elimination Chamber Performance

Triple H was quite happy with Montez Ford’s performance at WWE Elimination Chamber, taking to social media to praise the Street Profits member. The WWE Creative head posted to his Twitter account to comment on Ford’s performance in the men’s Chamber match, writing:

Missed mentioning at the press conference… But @MontezFordWWE is a STAR. #WWEChamber”

Ford made it to the final three in the match and had some memorable moments including a dive from the top of the Chamber.