WWE News: Triple H & More Set For New York Comic Con Panel, Stock Closes Up

WWE will have a presence at this year’s all-virtual New York Comic Con. NYCC announced that Triple H, Drew McIntyre, and Zelina Vega will discuss some of Monday Night Raw’s biggest moments. Charly Caruso will moderate the panel, which takes place on October 9th at 12:30 PM ET and is described as follows:

“Join WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, Hall of Famer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as they talk about their love, passion and experience of some the most kickass moments from across nearly 3 decades of Monday Night RAW! From larger than life Superstars, limitless athleticism and unequaled drama RAW has made USA Network the destination to see good and evil do battle live 52 weeks a year. Moderated by WWE correspondent Charly Caruso.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $40.47 on Wednesday, up $0.44 (1.1%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.2% on the day.