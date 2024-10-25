wrestling / News
Various News: Triple H Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of WWE Filming For Netflix, Wrestlemania Tickets on Sale, The Sandman Vapes From A Singapore Cane
October 25, 2024
– In a post on Twitter, Triple H shared a behind-the-scenes clip of something that WWE is currently filming with Netflix. It was reported last week that Netflix is working on a new WWE documentary.
Triple H wrote: “Hang on tight…the road to Netflix begins.”
Hang on tight… the road to @netflix begins. pic.twitter.com/yAgyxSUd4U
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 25, 2024
– Tickets for Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas are on sale now. You can get yours here.
– Joey Janela posted a video to Instagram that shows him and The Sandman vaping out of a Singapore cane.
