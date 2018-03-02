wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Shares New Midnight Workout Video, Fan Poll on Fastlane Matches
March 2, 2018
– Triple H posted a new workout video to Twitter ahead of his busy travel week:
Sunday-Thursday AM…
NY-Vegas..
Vegas-Anaheim..
Anaheim-NY..
NY-Athens..
Athens-Saudi Arabia..
Saudi Arabia-Athens..
Athens-NY..
Miles traveled: 21K miles.
Circumference of the Earth: 25K miles.#SlowWeek #MidnightWorkout#DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/zh88yhf9qm
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 2, 2018
– WWE.com’s latest poll asks fans which match they’re most excited for at Fastlane. As of this writing the results are:
AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: 63%
Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton: 17%
The Usos vs. The New Day: 13%
Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott: 7%