WWE News: Triple H Shares New Midnight Workout Video, Fan Poll on Fastlane Matches

– Triple H posted a new workout video to Twitter ahead of his busy travel week:

– WWE.com’s latest poll asks fans which match they’re most excited for at Fastlane. As of this writing the results are:

AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: 63%

Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton: 17%

The Usos vs. The New Day: 13%

Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott: 7%