Triple H and Nick Khan Detail The Job of Chris Legentil in WWE

In an interview with Sports Business Journal, Triple H and Nick Khan detailed the job of Chris Legentil in WWE, who works as an executive in talent relations. Legentil was hired in 2021 as the SVP head of communications. He is now the EVP of talent relations and the head of communications.

Triple H said: “Chris is an excellent communicator. He knows how to handle things in a way where he can diplomatically tell people the things that they don’t want to hear, and he can enthusiastically tell them things that they do want to hear. That’s what makes him great at that new role. He’s a guy that gets them answers. He’s not a guy that’s blocking them or running interference so they don’t have to talk to Nick or me. He’s the guy that’s getting answers for them and is a guy they can trust.”

Khan added: “Our philosophy at WWE is if there’s no job that you find beneath you, then there’s no job that’s above you and out of your reach. The sky is the limit for Chris.”

Legentil said: “WWE runs 52 weeks a year. We’re always together, and that impacts the approach with talent. Sometimes you have great news to deliver; sometimes the news isn’t as great. With every interaction, we want to be respectful and equitable because there is a lot to get done each week and we want everyone rowing in the same direction. In four years here, I’m constantly impressed by our Superstars. They are talented and tireless.“