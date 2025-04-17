Triple H & Nick Khan Weigh In On Travis Scott’s Cody Rhodes Slap At WWE Elimination Chamber

Travis Scott’s shot to Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber drew a number of headlines, and both Triple H and Nick Khan touched on the moment recently. Scott was in the ring with The Rock, Rhodes and John Cena when Cena turned heel on Rhodes, with Scott delivering a hard slap to the fallen champion during the segment. The moment went viral and both Khan and Triple H commented on it at The Ankler’s Business of Entertainment program at NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Triple H noted that the Scott and Cena turn did a couple hundred million” social media impressions, to which Khan said (per Fightful), “It was insane. Paul [Levesque] did tell Travis after, ‘Hey, that was a pretty hard slap. We’ll show you how to pull your punches a little bit,’ Travis said, ‘Dwayne Johnson told me you better slap the shit out of him or people are going to think you don’t have it.’ Paul chuckled and I chuckled. It was a pretty big moment for us.”

Triple H also noted, “It was incredible. Ironically, the only person that didn’t complain about the slap was Cody Rhodes. He just wanted it to look good. Travis was like a kid in a candy store on that thing. He’ll be at WrestleMania, a lot of people will be at WrestleMania.”

Cena will battle Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Undisputed Championship.