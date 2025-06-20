wrestling / News

Triple H & Nick Khan Visit Performance Center In New Video

June 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Netflix Lunch and Learn panel - Triple H, Nick Khan and Bela Bajaria Image Credit: WWE

Triple H and Nick Khan took a trip to the WWE Performance Center in a new video posted online. The WWE CCO posted a video to Twitter of himself and the WWE President at the Performance Center in Orlando, which you can see below.

In the video, Triple H greets a number of NXT talent including Kale Dixon, Wes Lee, Ethan Page, and Blake Monroe, and chat with NXT head Shawn Michaels. Khan is seen speaking with Josh Briggs and with Triple H himself.

Triple H wrote in the post:

“You should never stop evolving. The future is for the taking… @WWENXT”

