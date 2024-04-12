wrestling / News

Triple H and Nick Khan To Speak At World Congress of Sports Next Week

April 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Nick Khan and Triple H will attend next week’s SBJ World Congress of Sports in Los Angeles. The event runs April 15-17 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE. Khan and Triple H will be there on Wednesday. They will speak to Abe Madkour, Publisher & Executive Editor of Sports Business Journal about “Building Sports and Entertainment Empires.”

You can find more information here.

