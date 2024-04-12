wrestling / News
Triple H and Nick Khan To Speak At World Congress of Sports Next Week
April 12, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Nick Khan and Triple H will attend next week’s SBJ World Congress of Sports in Los Angeles. The event runs April 15-17 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE. Khan and Triple H will be there on Wednesday. They will speak to Abe Madkour, Publisher & Executive Editor of Sports Business Journal about “Building Sports and Entertainment Empires.”
You can find more information here.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Reaction To AEW All In Footage, Young Bucks Were Fine With Their Promo
- Will Ospreay Reportedly Came Up With Idea For Promo On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- Jey Uso Had Mixed Feelings About Wrestling His Brother at Wrestlemania
- Arn Anderson Recalls Trying To Convince Cody Rhodes To Stay In AEW