WWE News: Triple H’s Niece On Potentially Joining WWE, Booker T Throws Out Pitch at Astros Game

– Triple H’s niece says that she would be interested in joining WWE some day down the line. The Daily Gazette posted a feature story on Neysa Ouellette, who is a sophomore in college, talking about being on her school’s softball team and her relationship to the WWE executive vice president.

Ouellette talks in the interview about how influential Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been on her life and says that she hopes to join WWE down the line. She said that she knows there will be a lot of challenges and acknowledges that critics may say she only has a potential spot in the company “because of who my uncle is,” adding, “But I’m up for it.”

– Booker T shared the following video of himself throwing out a pitch at a recent Houston Astros game on Instagram: