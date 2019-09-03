Triple H Claims He Doesn’t See NXT as Competition to AEW

– talkSPORT and Alex McCarthy recently interviewed WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H ahead of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. During the interview, he said he doesn’t see NXT on Wednesday nights on USA Network as competing against AEW on TNT. Below are some highlights from talkSPORT.

Triple H on not seeing NXT as competition to AEW: “To me, people can say what they want, how they want. I don’t approach it like as a competitive thing or it’s anything else, we’re just going to put on our shows. We’re going to put on our shows when we need to put them on, in the best places we need to put them on, in the right timeslots for them and the best talent I can find in the world – and we already have them. I’m confident in that. When I look across the board at NXT in general and NXT in the UK here, we put on show after show of the highest calibre – not one match or two matches, the entire show. So I have no doubt.”

“For me it’s not competitive against anyone or anything, I just want to put on the best show for the fans of NXT, the fans here in Cardiff tonight, the fans around the world – that’s all this is. It’s funny because a few years ago we were doing this and doing the same kind of thing, wowing people, and there wasn’t competitors out there. So I guess we were just doing it for competitive reasons then? To compete with ourselves?”

Triple H on popularity of NXT UK on the WWE Network: “Absolutely. Look, it takes time to build these things out right. It’s not just about looking at the UK or individual markets, it’s about having a global presence. NXT UK is, I believe, the second most popular show or the second most popular thing on the WWE Network, and that was behind NXT in the US. With that moving to USA Network and having a 24 hour later re-air, on the network, it changes a little bit. I also expect that opportunity on the USA Network to resonate here [in the UK] as well and for the talent that are here, every single that’s here, I want to use that platform as well to continue to grow these brands and continue to grow the presence in the UK and show it to the world.”

“Take this NXT UK brand and showcase in a different place all over the world and make sure it has as many eyeballs on it as possible so it can grow and we’ll see where that goes from there. And as that grows out, WWE plans to do more TakeOvers here. They’ll be more UK based NXT TakeOvers in 2020, we’re going to add more to that scheduling and there’s a lot more to come. So, it’s bit by bit. I don’t want to overwhelm everything too much, but it’s bit by bit, we continue to grow so that every bit of growth, every next step is successful.”