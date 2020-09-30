Triple H Talks NXT’s COVID-19 Challenges, Tegan Nox’s Injury Status, Tuesday Move Rumors In Takeover Conference Call

Triple H held the traditional pre-Takeover press conference call on Wednesday where he discussed this weekend’s show and addressed questions about the COVID-19 outbreak and rumors about a possible move to Tuesdays, while also providing an update on Tegan Nox’s injury status. You can check out a recap and the full video (per WZ) below:

* Adam Hopkins turns it over to Triple H, who said there was a lot going on right now and hyped tonight’s NXT including the Io Shirai & Damian Priest vs. Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano match, Kyle O’Reilly going face to face with Finn Balor before their match at Tkeover. He said that there’s a lot of times when shows are being put together that you look for something you know will be spectacular and he thinks the majority of hardcore NXT fans understand how good O’Reilly vs. Balor will be, while more casual fans will remember it for a long period of time. He says it has the potential to change a lot of things in the industry and perceptions of O’Reilly.

* He said tonight’s NXT will lead into Takeover which has a unique feel for him considering they were coming out of Karrion Kross having to give up the title, Keith Lee moving to Raw and that with all the challenges they face on a week to week basis, it’s been creatively6 challenging. But he thinks the card is incredible on paper and will over-deliver. He put over Santos Escobar and the package with Legado Del Fantasma, as well as Isaiah “Sweve” Scott. Without the restrictions that TV creates, he thinks they will perform at the highest levels. He moved onto KUSHIDA and Velveteen Dream and said Dream is one of their most flamboyant performer while KUSHIDA is turning a corner in regard to why he’s here in NXT and America.

* With Priest vs. Gargano, he called Johnny one of NXT’s most consistent performers, and said Priest has been putting on star performances in recent memory, and said that it’s hard to see which match to look forward to most, naming Shirai vs. LeRae as one of them. He said they’ve done it before in different positions and with the Women’s TItle on the line, it should be a show stealer. With O’Reilly vs. Balor, he says this is O’Reilly’s breakout opportunity and one for the ages.

* HHH said this show will have a unique look and feel, something totally different and we’ll find out more on Sunday. He also mentioned the return of NXT UK and praised BT for letting them in their studios to let the talent do what they do. He talked about the Heritage Cup and the British Rounds format, which he said he, Regal, HBK, Jim Smallman, Johnny Saint have all talked about wanting to bring the format into the mainstream. He said it’ll be special for those who are into the history and background of British wrestling, and said he looks forward to being able to travel to other countries soon.

* Asked about the COVID-19 outbreak in NXT and where they are about the PC being cleared for training, Triple H said he’s confident that Sunday’s card will go on as schedule but things are obviously touch and go right now. He said the PC is functional and that no one can control or stop things, and they’re doing the best they can to keep everyone safe. When positives come up, they extensively contract trace and quarantine those people for everyone’s wellbeing. He said he’s confident that once they’ve done all that, they’ve hopefully isolated it and everyone’s safe.

* Asked if NXT is coming to Span soon, he said that they’re constantly looking at where it isn’t yet and how they can bring it there. He said most broadcasters and stations are dealing with the pandemic so things are moving slower, and hopefully they can get it there very soon.

* Asked about reports about the party that may have caused the outbreak and whether there are any punishment for risky behavior, or what messaging is given to talent about their off-the-clock behavior, he said you do the same thing that everyone else is doing: convey to people that this is not over yet and we’re still all having to be smart, be safe, wear masks. He said they’re urging talent to social distance, stay inside the bubble. But he said unfortunately this is real life and whether it’s something like that or going to the grocery store, everything is risky. He said he’s not thrilled when people do things they aren’t supposed to and it’s still their personal lives.

* Asked about NXT UK: Dublin moving to June and when the next UK Takeover might happen, he said he would like nothing more than to see one before June. He said if you asked him just a few weeks ago the situation in Europe was different and said everything is fluid right now. He said as soon as he can travel talent, they will and as soon as they can have talent do things on a bigger basis they will. If things don’t change, he would begin talking to BT about using that studio. He said that there have been some talks about it and he’d like to get something done long before June but they have to see how everything shakes out. He said right now he’s just thrilled they were able to get into BT Studios and is looking for the next step, but they’re not quite there yet.

* The next question was about Kyle O’Reilly being in his first main event and whether there’s been a plan to elevate him for a while, or if it’s been due to the main event changes. HHH said that it’s been in the works for a while, but said it probably got sped up a little due to Kross’ injury and Keith Lee’s move to Raw. Not a lot, but a little and he would have liked maybe a little more time to build the story. He put over O’Reilly as a great performer who is naturally charismatic and funny, and says people will see him at a completely different level. He also put him over as a really nice person and is happy to see him get the chance, and noted that he and Balor have been talking to everyone who will listen about working together for a long time.

* Asked when we can expect fans to return, he reiterated that it’s very touch and go but doesn’t see it happening as a travelling show for a while. It’s still in a pandemic and cases are increasing again. At the same time life goes on and places are reopening. He said they’re looking at what’s available, but won’t do it until they can do it in a way that’s safe for fans and performers. He said he’d put their protocols up against everyone and said safety is their key.

* Asked if NXT will be involved in the WWE Draft, he said he honestly doesn’t know and as much as he’d like to know, he doesn’t. He said it’s coming but he’s unsure and we’ll all have to wait and see. He put over the Draft as an exciting time and said he’ll be waiting to find out.

* The next caller asked if he’s still watching Australian talent to scout even if he can’t go there, and asked if there’s a place for then in NXT. He said that yes, absolutely and there’s a great scene there that has really ramped up lately. He loves seeing young,. hungry athletes with a passion and loves recruiting them. He said they’re 100% keeping an eye on it and that they get footage from Australia, even if they can’t go there. They will recruit as soon as they can go there and has said numerous times — he just looks at it all as talent and he wants the best in the world, anywhere in the world.

* Asked about the debut of RETRIBUTION and how much input talent and Triple H have in how they will be used on the main roster, he joked first about not knowing RETRIBUTION were from NXT. He said they have conversations about who will go where, when and how they arrange that scheduling. He said at this point in time he has no say on them once they go to Raw or Smackdown and says he gets a call from them, they have meetings about who goes where when, and that sometimes it’s reversed but the creative teams of those brands are controlling them.

* Asked about bringing Wade Barrett back, he said that he was a big Barrett fan when he was in the company and was impressed when Barrett was doing commentary outside of WWE, and was interesting in bringing him back for that. He said that he never had the right timing to bring Barrett in because of scheduling differences, but that once it lined up it went done very quickly. He noted that it’s a tough time to do business but that he’s really happy they were able to come to a deal because Barrett has a great point of view and input on commentary but brings a character basis to it and is very smart.

* Finally, Dave Meltzer asked about the audience going up when NXT moved to Tuesday and asked if there has been any serious talk about permanently moving the show there to get away from AEW. Triple H said he’s happy with where they are and said there’s conversations around such things all the time. He said they were on Wednesday first and said they look at what works best for them and their partners, and that they do what works best for all of them. He said that he’s said since the beginning that it’s not a concern to him; he just puts on the best show that he can. As for where the show sits, it is up to WWE and the partners both and wherever it ends up, he’ll do the best show he can.

* He ended the call by announcing that Tegan Nox has in fact torn her ACL and has had surgery already. He said that she’s had a bad run of injury look and is what it is, but he knows she’s strong and if anyone can return from it, it will be her and he can’t wait for her to come back. He asked everyone to be thinking about her, thanked everyone for supporting NXT and NXT UK and closed the call.

