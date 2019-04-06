Triple H on FOX and FS1 Having Interest in NXT and NXT UK, Says the WWE FOX Studio Show Will Recap NXT

– During the post-show media call for NXT TakeOver: New York, Triple H spoke with the media on a number of topics. Below are some highlights and audio from the conference call, courtesy of Fightful.

Triple On on interest for NXT as a brand: “The opportunities are there for a lot of things. I know there’s a lot of interest in NXT as a brand. Both (NXT and NXT UK). There’s a lot of interest in it but it’s a very valuable commodity to the (WWE) Network as well. It’s the number one and number two most watched thing on the Network by far. Outside of pay-per-views.”

Triple H on the studio show discussing NXT and interest from FOX and FS1: “Is (going to FOX/FS1) an opportunity? Absolutely. You see that with today when I was on FS1 and we announced the (studio show). It’ll be a recap show where they analyze different shows: Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. They’ll discuss all those shows. A cross between UFC Tonight and Talking Dead. They really want NXT to be a big piece of that, which shows you the interest level.”