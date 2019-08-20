WWE News: Triple H on NXT’s Journey to Where It Is Today, Five Things to Know Before Smackdown

– WWE has posted video of Triple H discussing why the move of NXT to USA Network is good for the brand. You can see the short video below, in which The Game talks about the journey from NXT’s debut as a developmental brand 12 years ago and what the move means for NXT.

In the video, Triple H praises Full Sail University as a broadcast partner and talks about the brand’s history and accomplishments so far, such as selling out Barclays Center. He says that NXT is “their brand” in terms of the fans, and promises that NXT will only get better:

WWE also shared the following video with Cathy Kelley breaking down what you need to know before Smackdown:

5 things you need to know before tonight’s SmackDown LIVE: Aug. 20, 2019