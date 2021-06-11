Triple H On If NXT Will Move Back to Full Sail, Partnership With University

NXT found a new home in the pandemic era in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and Triple H discussed whether they will return to their old home at Full Sail University on his media call this week. The Game did the media call to promote NXT Takeover: In Your House and was asked about a possible return to Full Sail now that WWE is returning to live events.

“So for right now the Capital Center is our home,” he said. “And I want to stress that our partnership with Full Sail is still very strong. We love that partnership, I’m looking forward to having students as they open back up as a campus and get students back. They’ve been open because of online, but getting students back in place and really beginning to be hands on again, really looking forward to picking up that interaction with the students.”

He continued by talking about how much Full Sail has been part of the NXT process, saying, “NXT is for me, in some ways it’s like this youth factory. And I always say going in is like a fountain of youth and that — to me, Full Sail’s a big part of that. So whenever we have these young, up and coming talent, whether in-ring talent, behind-the-scenes talent, cameras, sound, lighting, live event production — whatever it is, it’s invigorating. And Full Sail’s a large part of that, so our partnership is still very strong. I love what we do with them, and I look forward to it continuing and growing. For right now, our home is the Capital Center. We’ll see where that goes and — but obviously with Full Sail and that team, we’re open to any and all ideas, as we always are, and we work together a lot. So it’s a very strong partnership.”

