Triple H NXT TakeOver 31 Q&A Recap: Talks Velveteen Dream’s ‘Immaturity,’ Rhea Ripley Wants a Title Shot, Adam Cole on a Kyle O’Reilly Title Win

– Earlier today, Triple H took part in a pre-show Q&A session with McKenzie Mitchell before NXT TakeOver 31. Here’s a recap of what Triple H had to say on today’s show, which is being held in the newly rebuilt Capitol Wrestling Center, which will be the new home for NXT:

* Triple H talked about this show feels like a “new day” and “the start of something special” for NXT with the event taking place at the Capitol Wrestling Center. He talked about tonight’s show not just going back to the beginning of NXT, but also the beginning of WWE with the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, which was founded in 1953 by Jess McMahon.

* Triple H discussed NXT collaborating with Corey Taylor, the lead singer of Slipknot. Taylor’s song, “Culture Head,” is the theme song for tonight’s NXT TakeOver 31 event.

* McKenzie Mitchell and Triple H also started breaking down tonight’s matchups. After they started discussing Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae, NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley interrupted the Q&A session for an appearance. Rhea Ripley says she still owes Io Shirai for In Your House and wants her NXT women’s title back. Ripley proclaimed that Shirai knows that she will be waiting for her if she beats Candice LeRae tonight. Triple H noted that she will also be waiting for Candice LeRae if Candice wins tonight.

Triple H went on to praise Ripley for her dominance from when she walked into NXT until now. Even in her losses, Triple H says she still “proved that Rhea Ripley is every bit as good as she says she was.” Triple H added that he would put money on Ripley beating the winner of tonight’s women’s title match and Ripley being on top in the years to come. Basically, Ripley reinforced that she will be looking to match up with the winner for the NXT women’s title following NXT TakeOver 31.

* Triple H analyzed KUSHIDA vs. Velveteen Dream. He said the following on Velveteen Dream, noting that Dream is coming off a rough year and his immaturity in his personal life affecting his professional life:

“I think Dream saw this is as a bit of, ‘KUSHIDA is getting a little bit of a rub going here. I’m going to take it away from him, and I’m going to draft off of his success, and I’m going to take myself to another level.’ Coming off of what was a bit of a rough year for Velveteen Dream, reorganizing himself. You know, Dream is one of those young guys that still hasn’t quite found his way yet of who he wants to be. And I think sometimes that weighs on him. His immaturity in his life presents itself in his professional life and makes it difficult for him sometimes.”

Triple H praised KUSHIDA being a pro, but saying KUSHIDA trying to be respectful and humble has made his NXT run not pan out the way he wanted. As a result, that could affect tonight’s matchup with Velveteen Dream, where he faces a different, unleashed KUSHIDA.

* Adam Cole comes in to talk about tonight’s NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly. Cole says he’s known for 12 years that O’Reilly has what it takes to win the title and is one of the best of the world. Cole predicts O’Reilly will win the NXT title tonight.

* Triple H asks Adam Cole point blank what does Adam Cole do on Wednesday’s NXT on USA Network if Kyle O’Reilly walks out of NXT TakeOver 31 as champion. Cole says the following:

“Adam Cole’s going to be a proud man. Adam Cole’s going to be incredibly proud of his friend who he’s known for 12 years, incredibly proud of his friend who was in his wedding. Kyle O’Reilly is my brother, and he always will be my brother. So, tonight is about Kyle. If Kyle walks into NXT on Wednesday as NXT champion, on Wednesday, it’s going to be about Kyle as well.”

After Adam Cole left, Triple H noted he felt that if O’Reilly wins, Cole will be going for O’Reilly too.

* Mitchell asks Triple H if Kyle O’Reilly has what it takes to win the title and represent the NXT brand as champion. Triple H believes he does. Triple H noted that O’Reilly has the speed to hang with Finn Balor, and if he beats Finn Balor tonight, O’Reilly will have beaten one of the best in the world. It will put O’Reilly on a different playing field, and it puts everyone on notice that O’Reilly “is a dangerous man.”

