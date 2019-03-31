Triple H Says NXT Takeover: New York Main Event Will Be a Hard Act For WrestleMania to Follow

– Triple H has some high expectations for the Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole main event of NXT Takeover: New York. The Game spoke with ESPN for a feature on the match and said that he expects the match to be a tough one for the rest of WrestleMania weekend to follow up on.

“I expect it to be hard to follow for the weekend,” Triple H said. “I don’t mean that as a knock on anybody, it’s just the level of talent there and the emotional storytelling component. It’s probably two of the guys, if you said to me, ‘Name two of the most consistent performers at all levels on any on the rosters that, no matter what, they’re going to knock it out of the park,’ it would be tough for me to come up with bigger names than Gargano and Adam Cole.”

NXT Takeover: New York takes place on Friday and airs live on WWE Network.