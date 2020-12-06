Triple H NXT TakeOver Q&A Recap: Appreciation for Pat Patterson, Pat McAfee’s Desire Was to Become a WWE Superstar

– Earlier today, Triple H took part in a pre-show Q&A session with McKenzie Mitchell before NXT TakeOver: WarGames Here’s a recap of what Triple H had to say on today’s show, which is being held in the newly rebuilt Capitol Wrestling Center:

* McKenzie Mitchell starts things off by asking Triple H about WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away last week. According to Triple H, Patterson’s influence on the wrestling business “cannot be measured.” Triple H looks back on Patterson’s career as a top wrestling star, along with his work behind-the-scenes with WWE and Vince McMahon. He mentions how instrumental Patterson was in the careers of other top WWE Superstars, such as going to bat for The Rockers the first time they got fired. Triple H notes the passion Patterson always had for the business all the way until the end and how he always had fun. Also, Triple H talks about how Pat Patterson would come to the Performance Center and NXT events and talk with the talents and engage with them and how much Patterson enjoyed watching the TakeOver events.

* Triple H discussed partnering up with Black Sabbath to use their song “War Pigs” as the theme for tonight’s show. Triple H called it “phenomenal” and notes how Ozzy Osbourne has had a great relationship with WWE (WWF) going back to WrestleMania II. He also has a personal relationship with Osbourne, and the Black Sabbath frontman helped them get the rights to the song to use it for the event. According to Triple H, there isn’t a more fitting song for WarGames than that song.

* McKenzie Mitchell asks if Shotzi Blackheart genuinely has the advantage for her team going against Candice LeRae’s team in their WarGames match. Triple H:

“You put eight of the best — and I’ll say the best female athletes in the business, but I might just take the female off of that that, just eight of the best athletes period — and you put them in two rings, one big giant cage surrounding them, and let them do anything, you’re in for something special. Tonight will certainly be that. Who has the advantage? We do because we get to watch it. As far as who has the advantage in that match? Shotzi rebuilding, putting together an unbelievable team, Rhea [Ripley], Ember [Moon], Io Shirai, it doesn’t get much bigger than that. But when you look at the other side and go Candice [LeRae], Dakota [Kai], Raquel Gonzalez, Toni Storm, it doesn’t get any bigger than that either. So, I’m a 50-50 split on this one, but I know it’s going to be awesom.e”

* Triple H previews Leon Ruff facing Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat for the North American title and if his Cinderella story ends tonight. Triple H says even if his moment ends tonight, Leon Ruff has already won with everything he’s accomplished after just coming into NXT two months ago, and you can’t call him a joke. The question for Ruff now is where does he go from here, and if he can solidify his run as North American champion. Triple H explains how the match tonight is tough facing Gargano, who has more TakeOver experience than anyone else, and Priest is one of the premiere Superstars of NXT. Triple H says Ruff has to be calm and relaxed and let his opponents eliminate themselves to pick up the pieces. If Ruff can do that, Triple H thinks Ruff can win.

* On the Strap Match between Cameron Grimes and Dexter Lumis, Triple H points out he has competed in both a Blindfold Match and a Strap Match, but not a Zombies Match. Triple H thinks “it’s all weird” when it comes to Dexter Lumis. Cameron Grimes will be forced to fight tonight, but Triple H thinks Grimes will finally prove he’s a good wrestler and athlete and that all his shenanigans before were just a choice. Triple H adds, “So, if I had to pick tonight, my money’s on Grimes.”

* For Tommaso Ciampa Timothy Thatcher, Triple H notes that while Ciampa is seen as this sadistic brawler, his forte is actually wrestling, and he thinks the same can be said about Thatcher. This match is just about two guys getting into a fight and who will win in a battle of wills. Thatcher didn’t want this match at first, but Ciampa wanted this match to test himself. Triple calls this matchup a “perfect storm,” but thinks it won’t be everybody’s “cup of tea.”

* In the main event, it’s Pat McAfee’s team against The Undisputed Era. Mitchell asks about McAfee going from his first match ever against Adam Cole to a WarGames match for his second one. He doesn’t know what’s going through McAfee’s head. According to Triple H, while Pat McAfee first ended up in the NFL, his real goal was to become a WWE Superstar. He stated:

“But then he ends up in the NFL, but his desire really was to become a WWE Superstar. Not a lot of people know that. He leaves the NFL to try to do this. He comes in to this, and he ends up at the top. Like first match in, he’s in a main event against one of the best in the world. Second match in, he’s in WarGames, one of the violent and aggressive and physically demanding matches in the business. Man, talk about biting off everything you can all at once every single time. The beauty of Pat McAfee is, he’ll tell you all about it, and he’ll tell you all about it and then some. It’s not a problem getting him to talk. It’s getting him to stop.

Triple H talks how this is the first time where a group has really organized against The Undisputed Era, when they’ve normally been on top. He doesn’t know what will happen tonight, but he expects the WarGames match to be a “spectacle.” Undisputed Era has never been this fired up, and that’s a dangerous thing. He believes McAfee being in WarGames for a first time will likely work against him. Everyone has a plan until those cage doors close and you feel the impact of that steel.

