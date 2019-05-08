wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H on Bridgeport Becoming Host City for TakeOver XXV, Nikki Bella Reacts to A-Rod and J-Lo Engagement

May 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H WWE NXT

– WWE released a new chat with COO Triple H, who explained how Bridgeport, Connecticut became the host city of NXT TakeOver: XXV. The event is set for June 1. Tickets are available on Friday, May 10 at NXTTickets.com. You can check out that video below.

– The Bella Twins released a new video where Nikki Bella reacts to Jennifer Lopez getting engaged to Andrew Rodriguez. You can check out that video below.

