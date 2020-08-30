Triple H on NXT UK’s New Home At BT Sport Studio, Handling #SpeakingOut Concerns

Triple H spoke with Metro for a new interview discussing the return of NXT UK, the #SpeakingOut movement, and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On making BT Sport Studio NXT UK’s permanent home: “That is the intent and the hope. BT has been – I can’t say it enough – an amazing partner. When you look at that studio, it’s perfect for what we do – but they are perfect for what we do. They have been a leader in changing the game in sport across all of Europe and, really, globally. They have once of the most technologically advanced studios in the world … It’s an amazing facility. The intent is for us to be able to in there long term to be able to create this content, and I think if later down the line, we get to a place where fans can come in – obviously we’d be thrilled and excited.”

On what measures NXT UK will have in place in regard to #SpeakingOut concerns: “Part of this is why we started [NXT UK] in the first place – to professionalise and put that system into place where everyone can feel safe and protected, and have a working environment that is inclusive of everyone and the opportunity to do what we do. We take every allegation very seriously, and you can refer back to our policy. It’s zero tolerance for things of this manner. We look into everything. We look into it, we go from there to see what is legitimate, what is not, what is real, what isn’t, and deal with it accordingly.”

On potential allegations against WWE-contracted talent: “While a lot of these things happened years ago, we take them very seriously. We also have an open policy with everybody. No one should ever feel like, ‘I didn’t wanna say anything.’ That’s the exact opposite of what we want. We’re trying to make this the safe, inclusive environment for everybody that it should be.”

On the brand being dormant during the pandemic: “We’ve done the best we can with it in unfortunate circumstances. To now sort of dig in but also to get fans to come in and reintroduce them to everybody, reintroduce them to the brand – what it stands for, how it works, what you can expect from it. While there are a lot of fans that are very used to the product and love it, we’re going to reintroduce this to everybody and built it out in a bigger way than we have done before.”