Triple H Is Okay If People Don’t Like Certain Moments Of His Storylines

Triple H doesn’t stress out if certain moments of WWE storylines draw criticism from fans, because he believes the payoffs will work. The WWE CCO weighed in on pushback against some of the storylines that play out on WWE during an appearance on The Flagrant, noting that you can’t panic if some elements of an arc don’t hit with viewers. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On some plot points not connecting with fans: “Sometimes you’re wrong, but the truth is, you can’t judge the story you’re being told by the moment in time you’re in and how people are reacting to it because, hopefully, if you’re smart, you know where the story is going. If you believe in the story and the payoff, you’re going to go through times where people are like, ‘This sucks. I don’t like this.'”

On if he’s okay with the criticism: “Yeah, because most people are saying, ‘This sucks, I don’t like it, but I’m going to tune in next week and see if they fix this.’”

On how long stories can stretch out before the payoff happens: “That’s the thing. I’m not going to say we’re always successful at it. Nobody has a 100% batting average, but I like to think we’re pretty good at it. You cannot panic. Rock says it all the time when he’ll come in, ‘That was stupid. Rock did this thing,’ he’s like, ‘Just shut up and enjoy the ride.’ We know where we’re going to get it to or we’re confident in the fact that we will get this to the place it needs to go. Sometimes, you’re in the build for something and people are like, ‘I wish they would have done this.’ We are going to do that. I can’t do it today, the thing isn’t for six weeks. I have to do it down here. You can’t give them the payoff week one.”