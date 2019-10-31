Triple H on Bringing in Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez, Cain’s Challenges as a WWE Star, Doing More With Fury Down the Line

– On the first episode of After the Bell, Triple H discussed Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury’s appearing at Crown Jewel as well as Velasquez’s WWE status and more. Velasquez is signed with WWE for a regular role and will face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, while Fury is facing Braun Strowman at today’s show. The Game spoke with Corey Graves about how they both ended up coming in at the same time as well as the chances of Fury having a regular role with WWE and more.

Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On how bringing Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez in happened: “Interestingly how this came about, there was a lot of conversations happening about some outside interests and doing one-off things, and some celebrity integrations whether from sports, or from other things. And a bunch of names were thrown around. The Velasquez thing was thrown around, obviously he had had some interest in this. He had been to the Performance Center. At the point and time when he came to the Performance Center and he worked out with us though, he had shown the athletic ability but was kind of still, ‘Ehhh, I still like to fight.‘ You know, unless you’re all in with this it’s tough to really make a go at this. But since then I think he had kind of got in a different place with fighting and he had done a few matches with AAA wearing a mask … But he clearly had the interest, so that reach-out was easy.

“The Fury one was another name that was put out there. It was more just a, ‘Hey, do you think there would be any interest?’ And I knew that he had interest in the business, WWE, from interviews past and also from — probably around the time I think even before he fought Klitschko, he had made a few inquiries around WWE. And there was some conversation very briefly, back and forth, so I knew there was interest there. But when we reached out to him, just to say, ‘Hey, is there anything you’d ever want to do down the line?’ He was like, ‘Oh my God, I would love it, and not only that, but I have time right now if you had anything. It’d be perfect for me.’”

On his reaction to Fury being available and interested: “And that’s the thing. I thought, ‘There’s no way he’s gonna want to –‘ When I first heard that, I was like, ‘That’s his team saying that. There’s no way he’s gonna want to do this. He’s got the Deontay Wilder fight potentially booked in like end of February. And he’s just coming of a hellacious fight.’ So I thought, ‘There’s no way he’s going to want to do this.’ But it was immediately put out to us that, yeah he would be interested and now would be a great window for him. That was relayed back up through the team to Vince, who was then like, ‘Hmm, interesting. See if he’d be interested in this.’ We talked to his team, he became a part of that conversation directly. And then very quickly, I think we talked to him on a Wednesday, Thursday. He was on a plane headed out for the [Smackdown] premiere.”

On Velasquez’s WWE status: “Yeah, Cain has a deal with us. Cain is a bit more long-term on the developmental. Like, he wants to be a WWE Superstar now. Much like Ronda did, and is doing. I think the Cain piece of it will be just how good can he get, how quickly and what does that mean?”

On Velasquez’s challenges as a WWE star: “Obviously, he’s got a long road but he’s again, a super-dedicated athlete. I think some of the personality stuff for him, the character stuff [will be harder]. You know, he’s a fighter that — there’s different kinds of fighters, right? You have the McGregor fighter in MMA that is loud and out there, and cocky and all the other things. And then you have a fighter like Cain who was taught, ‘Don’t show emotion. Keep everything in check. Fight cold, and don’t let your opponent see that you’re either hurt or not hurt, or whatever’s going on.’ He’s in that camp. So it’s tough for him to turn all the emotions on that he doesn’t necessarily have a history with. He’s kind of pushed that out of his system.”

On the possibility of Fury having a regular role in WWE: “Oh, man … I wouldn’t say that’s off the table. I think he’s enamored with it. I can tell you that I think he’s enamored with it without the schedule part. So the funny thing is, I flew him from Orlando. He flew back with me after NXT television, so we were all in Orlando because he’s staying down there training at the Performance Center. So we finished the show on a Wednesday night, I had a few meetings and then we met at the plane. And we flew together to New York and were up at whatever time, 7 AM, to go do media. So I think we landed around 3:30, 4:00 by the time we got to the hotel room. And we were up 7:00, 7:30 we had to be at ESPN at 8:30, 9:00. And the first thing he said when I got the plane, he was like, ‘I don’t know how you guys do this travel thing. I’m dying.’ And it was like, day one of him travelling.'”

