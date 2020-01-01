Triple H on Concerns About NXT’s Impact on the UK Scene, Helping Talent Police Bad Promotions

– On the latest After the Bell, Triple H weighed in NXT’s influence on the UK scene and concerns that they were having a negative impact. It was reported back in August that there was concern about WWE not allowing NXT UK-contracted talent work streaming matches for other promotions, which could lead to companies drying up. The Game said that they were trying to work with companies that cultivate and protect talent, and that the companies who are going to go away are the ones that don’t care about their workers.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On concerns about NXT UK potentially causing indie promotions to shut down: “People that misunderstood, I think, even like when we went to the UK, what what we were trying to accomplish there, because of small thinking or shortsightedness. Yes, some of these indies are going to go away. The ones that are going to go away are the ones who were paying you $25 when they promised you $75, the ones that have a ring that didn’t hold up, the ones that didn’t have medical there. The ones that didn’t care about you. They were just booking you because they were hoping to sell some tickets and you had a little bit of buzz, so they were hoping to sell some tickets and they could care less what you do, when you do it.”

On which companies WWE wanted to partner with: “We wanted to work with the ones who were cultivating talent. The ones that were encouraging them to become better. Working with them on promos, or giving them guidance — right or wrong — on their matches. [Companies] that had equipment that was functioning, that had medical care if you did get injured while you were there, that at least you weren’t laying there for 45 minutes while they were trying to figure out if they could get an an ambulance to come or call you an Uber. All those things were important to us, and those were the people that we started to partner with and let people work for. And I think it’s done just that. From my understanding of what I hear, the system has changed a lot, and there’s a lot more of them sort of policing it. And the talent being able to police it, because they’re not allowed to go work for the ones that can’t do it, and those ones eventually don’t last. And the others do last, and for all the right reasons they’re thriving and the others aren’t.”

