Triple H on If Shayna Baszler Has Moved to Raw, Keeping Keith Lee on Main Roster

Triple H spoke during a media call on Wednesday about Shayna Baszler and Keith Lee’s status between NXT and the main roster. You can check out some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On if Baszler is officially part of Raw: “Well I’m scared to see her here – I don’t wanna get bitten. She’s got sharp teeth and it’s a scary thing and I’m wearing a big collar today just in case. I think that will play out. There’s a fascinating thing for me with that in that there was a ton of buzz going into Survivor Series with Becky Lynch. Her rise to where she is has been insane and I’m so happy for her, but you have to have that base of opponents. Hopefully that turns into something massive for both of them and we’ll see where it goes. At this point, I’m not 100 percent sure … As far as I’m concerned right now, Shayna is still an NXT talent until we make a deal for her to go somewhere else. Does that mean there’s a moment where Becky comes hunting for Shayna or vice versa? I don’t know yet. We’ll see.”

On if there’s been a fight to keep Keith Lee from going to the main roster: “Anybody that gets any kind of momentum, there’s always clamoring about, ‘Oh, I’d like to have that.’ Those are strategic discussions had with Heyman, with Bruce and with my team. It comes down to people’s development … Those are all things that we have to weigh through on all of these talents. But yeah, you don’t have to look past just looking at Keith Lee. You see what he looks like, who he is, his personality and what he does in the ring and you go, ‘Can I have him please?’ Same thing with Bianca Belair in The Rumble or her personality in promos. You see Velveteen Dream. You see Ciampa. I could go down that list but you wanna make sure they are ready for success on all levels.”

On the decision of whether to keep someone on NXT or move them to the main roster: “Anybody that is getting over or getting a look and beginning to create buzz, everybody is calling and looking at them. That’s a cool thing and then you’ve got to run with it for as long as you can and as long as you have them. The final conversation comes down to Vince and it always has. That’s the beauty of all of this – there is that final answer and he can help a guy wherever he goes and be successful on every level.”