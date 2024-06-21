Triple H On the Importance Of Taking PPVs To Other Countries, Growing the Industry

WWE has been taking their big events international with increasing frequency, something Triple H recently discussed the importance of doing. The company has hosted PPVs in Australia, Saudi Arabia, France, and Scotland so far, with more overseas shows on the way such as Bash In Berlin in August. The WWE COO spoke about the matter during the post-Clash at the Castle press event, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On taking PPVs to other countries: “Over the years — and then there’s been reasons for it to happen and reasons to stop behind the scenes and all of those things — but I’ve always had an interest in trying to make WWE — and wrestling in general — bigger globally. To encourage … to me, when a kid sits at home on a day like today and he watches Drew McIntyre or she watches Alba and Isla or Piper Niven or anybody like that, and they say, ‘Wow, they’re from here like me, they’re just like me. If I work that hard and go after my dream, I can do it too.'”

On helping grow the industry: “When you can do it globally, worldwide, whether that’s France, whether that’s Middle East, whether that’s Japan, anywhere, anyplace, when you begin to have that next generation, because that’s where it starts. That’s how it started with me, as a kid that sits and watches it and one day goes, ‘I have to do that.’ If we can cultivate that, where people in those countries, in those markets, begin to see their future in front of their eyes, that’s game-changing stuff for me.”