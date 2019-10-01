Triple H on Keith Olbermann’s Anti-WWE Comments: ‘Change Or Become Extinct’

– Triple H had a message for Keith Olbermann after the latter took a shot at WWE over Braun Strowman’s appearance on FOX Major League Baseball coverage. As you may recall, Olbermann shared a picture of Strowman on FOX’s coverage with a message of “You guys are kidding, right?”

Speaking with FOX 10’s Matt Galka at the Performance Center (as you can see below), Triple H likened Olbermann’s rejection of WWE to the idea of people dismissing comic book films. “Here’s what I equate that to,” he said. “If you’re an old dude, sometimes a movie comes up like Iron Man and you go, ‘Are you serious? Cartoons? Comic Books? Are you serious?’ That’s where people were 20 years ago, and now it’s the biggest thing in movies. It’s the biggest thing – like Avengers: Endgame, right? That is the world today. Dinosaurs die out. The world changes, and if you don’t change with it, then you become extinct, just like the dinosaurs. So Keith, don’t be a dinosaur or you’ll be extinct, too.”