Triple H Weighs In On Logistical Challenges Of Holding WrestleMania Internationally

WWE has been teasing WrestleMania going international at some point, and Triple H recently discussed the challenges that would entail. The WWE CCO spoke with the Daily Mail and during the interview he was asked about a UK WrestleMania, something the company has teased in the last couple of years.

“To answer the WrestleMania question, that’s like the Super Bowl,” The Game said. “So the process of that going other places, people don’t understand the logistics of what that takes. Just going to Las Vegas, I can’t tell you the logistical effort that takes. They’ll be in the market for weeks setting up the set, people on the ground running stuff.”

He continued, “So when that becomes international, the logistics become even harder. That’s the challenge, but we’re up for the challenge.” Triple H told Daily Mail when asked about WrestleMania potentially being held in the United Kingdom.

WWE has been holding an increasing number of PPV events in international countries in the TKO era.