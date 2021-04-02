Triple H Discusses NXT’s Tuesday Move, Jericho On Broken Skull Sessions, More on NXT Takeover Media Call

Triple H did a media call promoting next week’s NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver and discussed the brand’s Tuesday move, Chris Jericho’s upcoming Broken Skull Sessions appearance and more. You can check out a recap from the media call below:

* Triple H thanked everyone for joining them and proceeded to talk about how excited he was for the show, saying that this Takeover is “really special” because it’s the first two-night Takeover show. He noted the change to Peacock and doing two nights as “a lot going on for us right now” and ran down all the viewing options. He said it’s the biggest NXT Takeover not only in size with two nights ten matches, but in being an event where they can have matches like WALTER vs. Tomasso Ciampa and Pete Dunne vs. Kushida. He ran down the rest of the card including the NXT Women’s Championship match, the NXT Cruiserweight Championship unification bout, Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross, and Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly. He said he’s proud of the card and where it’s going to go, and said they have a lot of momentum right now. He also put over the move to Tuesdays.

* The Game did say that there will be two one-hour live pre-shows leading into each night. Sam Roberts will host the shows which will feature Mickie James, MMA commentator Jimmy Smith, and Sports Illustrated’s Arash Markazi. There will also be a special press event on Tuesday with the top talent from both nights.

* Asked about whether having wrestling on five nights a week is overkill, Triple H said that it’s no one forces anyone to watch anything, and it’s just availability. They can watch on the internet, they can watch what they want when they want it wherever they are. He said the availability hasn’t hurt anyone’s appetite for content and he talked about how it’s not about watching it when it’s scheduled, and people being able to watch it on their own time. He doesn’t see the issue and pointed out how there’s a sitcom on TV somewhere every night and 24-hour news channels. “You find and wanna watch what you wanna watch.”

* Asked if A-Kid will defend the Heritage Cup Championship on a Takeover, Triple H said that it’s all possible as the world opens up, and it’s just about getting things worked out in regard to the pandemic and logistics. He pointed out that they were able to plan ahead and get WALTER and DEVLIN for Takeover, and said it’s been difficult. There’s a lot that they’d like to do, and noted that before the pandemic they had Undispited Era vs. Imperium set. He said as WWE continues to grow and localize, more and more of that will be seen whether it’s NXT India or other markets like Mexico, Australia, Japan and the like.

* The next question made Triple H the latest guy to ask about Undertaker’s comments about wrestling being too “soft” now, and if there’s any update on Taker working with people in NXT. He said that everyone has opinions of the business, and it always changes and morphs, and Taker has always been very bluntly honest. He said that Taker’s intentions are for the best and to improve the product. He believes Taker has a wealth of knowledge to share, and has earned the right to do so. He said that every generation is different and said at the end of the day, it’s all opinion and he respects Taker’s. It all comes down to what the masses like, and that he absolutely respects Taker’s opinion, and takes it into account. He looks forward to working with him to “make it all better, on every level.”

* The next caller asked about Chris Jericho appearing on Broken Skull Sessions and if it means WWE is more open to working with companies going forward. He said that he isn’t sure how that correlates, but reiterated his point that he’s open to business. He said that Jericho’s appearance on Austin’s show isn’t shocking to him in any way, shape, or form. He said that people make comments about people after they leave like “Oh, they received a nice call from Vince.” It’s not shocking to him and the perception of what people believe without personal knowledge is amazing to him.

* Asked about how the two-night Takeover was strategically put together between two platforms and the like, he said there was a lot more to break down and it’s like having two separate Takeover events: one with commercials and one without. He said there has to be a different approach to the whole thing and that there’s an art to laying out the flow of the matches. They’re working on the commercial standpoint on Wednesday and it’s all a new partnership on working with USA and Peacock. He said it’ll probably still be a mild work in progress down to the last minute, but the intent is to give the best event possible with as minimal disruption as possible regardless of platform.

* Asked about the return of fans to WrestleMania and the unique format next week, Triple H said that if you would have gone back a few years ago, WWE did an ad with Daniel Bryan doing a “YES!” chant with no fans and how weird it was to point out the importance of fans to WWE. He said he doesn’t think they could be any more excited to bring fans into the arena, and everything they do is geared toward the fans. He pointed out Edge’s interview where he said it’s weird to go into a WM and not know what to expect reaction-wise. The excitement level of bringing the fans back on any level is everything to him personal. He said he’s cautiously excited about it and hopes they can begin to get fans back to everything, but in safe manner.

* Asked about NCAA wrestlers Gable & Bobby Steveson and if they could be the Steiners 2.0, Triple H took the chance to mention Bronson Rechsteiner who is now in the PC. He pointed out the Steiners’ athletic prowess and said Bronson’s a lot like them in that capacity. Regarding Gable and Bobby, he said they’re incredible and he looks forward to working with them if that’s what the future brings, and says they’re talented and great people.

* The next question asked Triple H what fans can expect from Omos at WrestleMania. He said that Omos is a sponge, but added that when you’re as big and unique as him the spotlight is bright so you have to be cautious in how you use him. They want to give him enough that it works, and he had a bright future and is a quality person and an incredible athlete. He pointed out how it takes some time to learn to do what they do. He said Omos works really hard, and people see him once a week but don’t see him at the PC or the gym putting in the effort. He believes Omos will be and that he’s gonna shock a lot of people.

* Asked about Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania match against Miz, Triple H said that they did it last year with Pat McAfee and there are always opportunities to do “one-offs” especially when people love it and are engaged with it like Bad Bunny is. He talked about the criticism some fans have toward celebrities and said that Bad Bunny moved to Orlando and has been working at the PC hard for three or four months. He said that Bunny earned his respect on every level and has been working hard and putting in the effort. He pointed out Pat McAfee as another guy who is a next-level athlete who put in the work, and he is continuing to work with them in the future. He said that if someone has passion for what they do and is willing to work hard, then “let’s go.”

* Triple H was asked about AJ Styles asking him for a WrestleMania match, and he confirms AJ was constantly asking him about it. He said that getting ready for WrestleMania is really difficult to do, and is more so as you get older. He said doing it once a year is not easy, and even staying in the best shape you can is not “WrestleMania shape.” He said he wasn’t going to tell him no and AJ could carry him to something, and the performer side would love nothing more, but he doesn’t have the bandwidth and availability to work it out. He’s flattered but he just doesn’t right now and it could happen if it’s right, but at this point the in-ring stuff is just a bonus. He said Ric Flair calls him all the time and says he needs to get that WrestleMania retirement match, and a part of him wants to do it, but the bigger part of him is too busy to put in the training he would want to in order to do it.

* The final question asked him how he would rate NXT’s run on Wednesdays. He said he would call it very successful and points out that they went from one hour taped via a small platform on the network to two hours airing live. He noted that talent call-ups, injuries, pandemics resulted in a lot of changes and he’s incredibly happy and proud. He said at first it was about maintenance of a consistent timeslot so people could find it. Now they have a consistent viewership and just renewed for a multi-year deal. There is also the ability to promote on Peacock, and promotion for the show from Monday nights to Tuesday. He said if he was asked when they started how he would see it going, he would see it at about what it is now. As far as further changes, they’re made every week and it’s constantly looking at what they do to give fans the best shows. He said they have to build to things and think long-term, which will mean ebbs and flows. He thinks they’re on the exact path he’d like them to be on.

* Triple H ended the call at that point thanking everyone for being there, and said he looks forward to next week and the conference call after those shows.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.