Triple H On the Possibility Of The Rock Competing At WrestleMania 39

It’s long been rumored that The Rock will make his WWE return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and Triple H discussed the chances of that happening recently. During his conversation with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, the WWE Chief Content Officer was asked about the possibility of Rock making his return at next year’s WrestleMania, which will be in Los Angeles. The Game said that it depends entirely on Rock and whether he will be able to clear his schedule, but he noted that Rock definitely has the desire to come back and that “platform” is there for him at WrestleMania 39. You can see some highlights below:

On the Rock possibly competing at WrestleMania: “When you are maybe the most recognizable man on the planet, the most famous actor in Hollywood, Probably the most in-demand social media influencer out there, you’re busy. And that busyness is fluid. In a moment’s time, this seems like, ‘Man, I gotta do this!’ And then something else comes along 30 seconds later because of the nature of what you do. And it’s, ‘I thought I had to do that, but I got to do this.’ It can change. A few years ago, he and I were going to work at WrestleMania. And we even shot the video for it, and we’re ready to roll. And then in the course of the year that it that it was going to happen, it changed. The opportunity changed. ”

On Rock still having the desire to return to the ring: “I do know this, because I’ve had this conversation with him. At no time when Rock is making a movie in Hollywood, does he stand in a position, pull off his elbow pads, and goosebumps fill his entire body because of the electricity that 100,000 people or whatever it is are giving him in that moment, and he passionately feels that like no one else. There is nothing else on the planet that gives you that rush that WWE gives you when you’re standing in the center of that ring. And I know he knows that. So I know somewhere deep inside of him is that burning thing to go, ‘Oh, I gotta feel that one more time. I’ve got to get in there one more time.’

“Because that clock is ticking on, ‘Can he?’ Because he looks like a million bucks but believe me, you look as good as you are. You hit that canvas, stuff starts falling off that isn’t supposed to fall off you, you know? It’s a tough business, the clock is ticking. So if there is a time, it is becoming now. And I know that there’s a burning desire for him to take advantage of that time. It’s just a matter of, ‘Can he harness all the other things to focus on that long enough for us to get it done?’ It’s up to him. The platform is certainly there. WrestleMania. L.A. Two nights, we’ve already got 90,000-plus I believe, sold… the Tribal Chief is is sitting there waiting for him, or anybody else that he wants to, right? It’s magic. Magic, magic, magic of the highest levels in in the in the city that he has become in some manner king of, right? And to have that experience one more time, I know that’s got to be burning a hole in him. I know that’s got to be a desire. It’s just, what else what other things does he need to put aside, and can he to make this all work? Because he’s juggling a lot. So hopefully the answer is yes, I would love to see nothing more. But we’ll see. So to quote you again, ‘I’m saying there’s a chance.'”

