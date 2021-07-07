Triple H on Vince McMahon Attending Dave Chappelle Show, How Vince Is ‘A Normal Human Being’

– As previously reported, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was seen at a Dave Chappelle comedy show last month. A photograph also surfaced showing McMahon together with Donnell Rawlings, who was part of the show. The New York Post spoke to WWE EVP of Global Talent Strategy Development Triple H, who commented on McMahon attending the event. Triple H also attended the event along with wife Chief Brand Officer of WWE Stephanie McMahon, Vince’s daughter. Below are some highlights.

Triple H on why they were attending the show: “We all find Dave Chappelle, much like the rest of the world, I think, as incredibly entertaining and funny and we’re big fans. And there was a rare opportunity where he was going to be in town, we all had an opportunity to have a few moments where we weren’t going to be working for a minute and we could also go see him. It sort of kind of was one of those things where we all went to each other at the same time — ‘Hey, I saw Chappelle is going to be doing some shows.’”

Triple H on Vince McMahon being a normal guy: “He’s a normal human being. The persona that people have placed upon him is funny, but he’s also very private, too. Often when he does do things, when he goes to a concert or he goes to things you don’t often see photos from it. In fact, we took pictures with a lot of people that night and that was the one photo that came out. I was kind of surprised myself.”