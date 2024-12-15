Triple H Weighs In On WWE Stars Potentially Doing Movies & TV

Triple H says it’s easier now for WWE stars to appear in film and TV projects as wrestling is more “accepted” these days. The WWE CCO appeared on The Roommates Show and during the conversation he talked about how wrestling is more acceptable to mainstream audiences, making it easier for stars to appear in outside projects.

“Wrestling is accepted now,” he said (per Fightful). “If somebody goes and does a movie or TV film, it’s so accepted to where it’s not, ‘What’s this wrestler doing in this movie?’ Now, they can sort of fit in and people are more accepted of it.”

He continued, “I think over the years, you’ll see some of that. Guys like Roman Reigns, and some of our women too. Rhea Ripley or people like that. Especially with action movies and the superhero genre, if Rhea Ripley is not a superhero, I’m not sure who is. Bianca Belair is another. Jade Cargill. If they’re not superheroes, what is?”