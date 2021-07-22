Triple H on WWE Taking a ‘Hard Look’ on How to Get More Fans to Watch NXT

– The North State Journal recently spoke to WWE executive Triple H, who said that WWE would “take a hard look” at how to attract more fans to the NXT product every week. Below are some highlights.

Triple H on attracting more fans to NXT: “It never is one thing. We see this as a moment in time to shift everything. I think you’ll see it in just the layout of everything, the set designs, the way it’s presented. There’s a greater emphasis on utilizing the spaces that we have and the TV aspect of it while still engaging the fans. A lot of that comes from the time we had to experiment inside the ThunderDome.”

Triple H on Roman Reigns: “People like Roman have been able to emotionally bring a performance that, maybe with people cheering over him, or booing over him or going into different directions over him, but that’s the beauty of what we do, to go be entertained, however you want to be entertained. As a performer, sometimes that’s difficult.”