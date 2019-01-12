Triple H Discusses the Possibility of Starting an NXT Brand in Australia, Says WWE Can Train People Anywhere

– News.au in Australia recently interviewed WWE’s Triple H, who discussed the possibilities for an NXT brand and training center in Australia. Below are some highlights.

Triple H on the potential for Australia to get its own NXT brand or training center: “It depends on the passion as to where we go first. The passion was so strong here in the UK and there was a massive base. Australia has a good scene happening there right now. We’re obviously keeping an eye on it and working with it. But, these are large commitments, so it’s about when we have the level of interest and the belief that there are enough people there for it to succeed.”

Triple H on how they can train people anywhere: “We can train people anywhere. But once that boils up to enough passion, enough people and enough interest in the marketplace, then we will go there and reward that passion. We get to put a brand on the ground. We get to put an NXT Australia there. We get to make that scene happen there. I do think that’s a strong possibility.”

Triple H on a possible NXT Australia happening in four to five years: “We’re running the idea across the world, in a lot of different places at the same time, it just comes down to which place boils up first. I’d love to do it everywhere now, but it just takes time, effort and people. Our commitment is there and it’s just a matter of time. Hopefully in between four to five years we’re in Australia and a lot of places.”