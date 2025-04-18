Triple H Reveals The Origin Of The Rock’s People’s Elbow As An Undertaker Rib

Triple H has revealed that the People’s Elbow was originally all a ploy to get The Undertaker to break character. The move is one of The Rock’s most popular signature maneuvers, and the WWE CCO revealed in an appearance on High Performer that the overdramatic elbowdrop began as an attempt to make the Dead Man laugh.

“The Rock does the People’s Elbow,” Triple H began (courtesy of Fightful). “It’s the silliest move of all time. He runs twice, hits the ropes, drops the worst looking elbow on you. It’s not a knock on it. It started as a joke. It started as a place for us on live events and him trying to make The Undertaker laugh and break character. We were all doing dumb stuff, and he did it one night, and it looked really cool, as silly (as it was).”

He continued, “Somebody dared him to do it on TV and he did it on TV as a spoof, and the crowd reacted to it. He did it again and they reacted even more. All of a sudden you realize, ‘Wow, I’m onto something really wild here.'”

Rock became involved in this year’s Road to WrestleMania by facilitating John Cena’s heel turn on Cody Rhodes.