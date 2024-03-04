wrestling / News
Triple H Comments On Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction
March 4, 2024 | Posted by
As noted earlier today, Paul Heyman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024. In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on the news.
He wrote: “He’s been a promoter, a manager, an executive, a “Wiseman,” and now, a @WWE Hall of Famer. There’s more to say about @HeymanHustle, but as always, it’s best to let him say it himself… with a live microphone in Philadelphia. #WWEHOF”
