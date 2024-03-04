Triple H Comments On Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

As noted earlier today, Paul Heyman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024. In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on the news.

He wrote: “He’s been a promoter, a manager, an executive, a “Wiseman,” and now, a @WWE Hall of Famer. There’s more to say about @HeymanHustle, but as always, it’s best to let him say it himself… with a live microphone in Philadelphia. #WWEHOF”