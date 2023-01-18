Triple H Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe, Calls Him An ‘Incredible Performer’

As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. The news has resulted in tributes from everyone. Even WWE, a company he never worked for, acknowledged it on last night’s episode of NXT. In a post on Twitter, Triple H shared his thoughts on Briscoe and praised him.

He wrote: “An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.”